Bride loses it after mom makes wedding speech about dead sister, family blows up bride's phone.

There's a big difference between how you're "supposed to feel" and how you really feel. You're not supposed to feel negatively toward a dead person, but that doesn't stop people from having their complicated feelings.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for resenting her dead sister. She wrote:

"AITA for resenting my dead sister all my life?"

For context I 38 female got engaged to my now husband last June. My mother has never supported me and was indifferent to the proposal which I had no problem with. At my wedding, my husband's parents made a beautiful speech that brought me and my husband to tears.