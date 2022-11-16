Bride asks if she should press charges on MIL after police find earrings in her purse.

In this post on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole" subreddit, a bride got a weird feeling about her MIL's comments with her earrings. This lead to a really uncomfortable situation on her wedding day. Here's her story...

I 28f got married to my husband 34m a week ago. We got engaged about a year ago and when I got engaged my mother gave me a pair of earrings which she said every woman for generations in our family has worn to their weddings.

They are 4.00ct dangling earrings and they are worth a lot. I felt very honoured to be given them and it made me feel closer to my grandmother who had died 2 months prior.