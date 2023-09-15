Bride tells SIL she can't wear red to wedding, SIL ices her out, breaks TV. UPDATED.

Ideally, you want to get along with your future sister-in-law. But friendship is a two-way street, and you can't force anyone to spring for connection if they're hellbent against it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her brother-in-law's wife she can't wear red on her wedding day. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my brother-in-law's wife to not wear the same color as me on my wedding day?"

My fiancé (24M) and I (24F) are getting married in a few months. Recently my fiancé came to town to finalize his outfits for the wedding and his brother and brother's wife (we’ll call her C) came along with him. I attended BIL and C’s wedding years prior but had never really talked to C properly.