Bridezilla demands brother skip GF's funeral to attend wedding; 'family means nothing.'

AITA for telling my brother family means nothing to him, after he said last minute he won't be attending my wedding?

I'm getting married in a week, and this is causing issues between me and my brother "Jack" (I'm 27 and he's 30 btw). I'm already stressed with all the wedding planning, other family/friends mostly agree with me, but some of them are saying I'm being selfish.

A few years ago Jack went to London for a few months for a degree research program. During that time he met someone, I'll call her Katie. From what he told me they kept in touch after he came back and were planning to meet up again, but then the world went to shit and none of that happened.