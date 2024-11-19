'My brother's GF faked a seizure at my wedding so I cut her out of my life. AITA?' UPDATED

I’m sorry for any mistakes I don’t post often. Anyway about a year ago my husband and I got married. My brother (17m) brought his girlfriend (17f) and I was okay with it however after the first dance she faked a seizure because she didn’t want to go home. My wedding was on a Sunday and a couple of hours from where we live. Her mom said it was time to go and she asked to stay in the hotel with my parents.
My mom told her no because the hotel was booked out and their rooms were full, I have a lot of siblings. After the first dance I was approached by my MOH and she informed me that she was having a seizure and I ran to grab two paramedics that are related to me. There was also two nurses in there with her. The paramedics instructed me to call 911 so I did and fire showed up to deal with her.
After everything they came back out and informed me that she was faking it. We continued on with the wedding after but the vibe was gone and people started leaving. We tried to keep it going with bouquet toss and such but there was only children there to catch it. My brother also missed the rest of the reception because she “needed” his attention.
I started to clean up and she came up to me and gave me and my husband a half sobbed apology. I don’t know if I have been holding a grudge against her for too long though. I haven’t talked to her since. My husband and mom have forgiven her but my dad and I haven’t. Thank you in advance.
TLDR: My brother’s girlfriend faked a seizure at my wedding and I haven’t talked to her since.
Dlistedbitch said:
Nope. My cousin-one of my bridesmaids-just straight didn’t show up on my wedding day. Didn’t take anyone’s calls all day, but was posting pics of herself out in a club on FB later that night (this was about 15 yrs ago.)
She has never apologized or explained what happened. My family just expected me to “get over it” and have encouraged me to this day to “just let it go for sake of the family.” Nope, sorry, won’t, can’t. I can never trust someone like that again. Your feelings are yours and they are valid. Screw what anyone else says about it. NTA
cnkendrick2018 said:
I have seizures. They have caused me so much damn physical and emotional trauma and memory loss. This girl is dangerous. This is reprehensible. NTA.
Zoranealsequence said:
My mom's friend wore a straight up wedding gown to my wedding. I will never forgive her for that
kkayyjjayy said:
I would only let it go for my sanity and peace. However, I wouldn't talk to her again. Deliberately trying to ruin someone's big day just because you wanted a hotel stay is awful, and while she was young, she still needs to learn the lesson. She sounds self-centered and entitled and if I was the boyfriend, I'd have broken up with her.
OP responded:
He didn’t they just hit one year a few months ago
superwholockian62 said:
Nope. I'd say ruining your wedding reception is a good reason to never talk to someone again.
Maxakaxa asked:
Has she done something like this before or after the wedding?
And OP responded:
They were only together 4 months so we didn’t really get a chance to know her. She hasn’t really been given the chance since either. Whenever he brings her around which is rare everyone asks me if she the same one from the wedding
DolemiteGK asked:
They went to YOU to call the Ambulance? YOU were cleaning up? Was this a wedding or just a party at your house
OP responded:
My cousins are paramedics who where there when I told them she was having a “seizure” they told me to call and handed me their baby.
I was cleaning up because after that everything came to a screeching hault and some people started to clean up and I don’t like to see other people cleaning up my messes so my husband and I joined in. It was a whole wedding at a venue 2 hours away from home that I spent a year planning.
And RedFoxRedBird suggested:
Wait until she gets married and upstage with your dress.
We'll keep you posted if there are any updates!