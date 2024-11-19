'My brother's GF faked a seizure at my wedding so I cut her out of my life. AITA?' UPDATED

I’m sorry for any mistakes I don’t post often. Anyway about a year ago my husband and I got married. My brother (17m) brought his girlfriend (17f) and I was okay with it however after the first dance she faked a seizure because she didn’t want to go home. My wedding was on a Sunday and a couple of hours from where we live. Her mom said it was time to go and she asked to stay in the hotel with my parents.

My mom told her no because the hotel was booked out and their rooms were full, I have a lot of siblings. After the first dance I was approached by my MOH and she informed me that she was having a seizure and I ran to grab two paramedics that are related to me. There was also two nurses in there with her. The paramedics instructed me to call 911 so I did and fire showed up to deal with her.