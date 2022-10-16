Woman takes in brother's family; brother insists service dog leave during their stay.

My husband is disabled (won't expand on that for privacy) we got him a service dog 4 months ago to help him on a daily basis. My brother and his family lost their home and asked to move in with us for few weeks til they find another place to stay.

Thing is, my niece (14) started complaining about the service dog making her "uncomfortable" it's strange, no allergies no nothing but she's just uncomfortable. She told my brother and he asked if I could move the dog.

I said absolutely not. This dog is literally as helpful as a human being when it comes to people with disabilities, and he's incredibly smart and more IMPORTANTLY, he minds his own business and never bothers my niece but she's "just uncomfortable" with him for some reason!