Chronically late brother sidles past the bride as she walks down the aisle. AITA?

He called me for the first time in years and cussed me out for the note. I held my ground and said I would still appreciate him coming to the wedding but is not allowed to interrupt the ceremony by being late.

He then called my parents and yelled at them as well. They said it was my wedding and they stood by my decision.

He came to the wedding. But he walked in as I was walking down the aisle and walked past me to his seat. I was horrified and embarrassed and mad. I didn’t know exactly what I was feeling in the moment but it was a mixture of things.