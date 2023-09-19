Woman finds out brother's gf has an alter of their 3yo daughter, thinks she is her.

She comes from a very affluent family and definitely has the resources to get therapy and a proper diagnosis.

wakingdreamland

The moment DID was mentioned, I knew exactly where this was going. Nightmare fuel.

yellowcrayon1

Nahhh... Her boyfriend is enabling her rather than getting her the correct help she needs.

She has asked to babysit and being told no multiple times. She has used the kids name. She sounds obsessed with he kid.