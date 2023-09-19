Woman finds out brother's gf has an alter of their 3yo daughter, thinks she is her.

Direct-Caterpillar77
I’m 34m, wife is 32f, brother is 27m and brothers girlfriend is 26f. I’m looking for advice here because this is completely over my head and my initial reaction to this is probably way off. My brother has been dating his gf for about a year now. She’s a nice girl but at times her behavior is odd and erratic.
She asked over and over again to babysit for my kids (girl and boy, 3 and 5). My wife and I have always said no. This weekend we had a barbecue and she was acting EXTREMELY strangely-only speaking in a baby voice, not talking to any of the adults, running around with the kids.
My wife pulled me aside at one point extremely upset. She has found her in our 3 year olds room, in her playpen/ball pit area, sucking her thumb covered in our daughters blankets with all of her stuffed animals.
My wife was completely confused as to what was going on and when she asked my brothers girlfriend what she was doing she responded in a baby voice that she was “tired” and needed “nappies”.
My wife came immediately to get me and we both confronted my brother to ask him what the hell was going on. My brother got extremely embarrassed. He said that his girlfriend has “Dissociative Identity Disorder” and one of her “alters” is a 3 year old girl.
My wife and I don’t know anything about this disorder so we didn’t really say anything, just told him to please go get her and keep her out of our kids room. He went to get her but within 15 minutes he still wasn’t out. I went to go see what was going on and his girlfriend was extremely upset, insisting that he calls her Avalyn, our daughters name.
That was the last straw for my wife. She told her to leave, brothers girlfriend started straight up sobbing using her baby voice saying she’s confused and doesn’t understand why everyone is “being mean to her” and calling her the wrong name.
That night my brother called and admitted that not only is one of her “alters” a three year old, it’s very specifically OUR three year old. He said he can’t talk to her about this because when she’s not her “Avalyn” alter she doesn’t remember anything and when she is her Avalyn alter she isn’t “rational”.
My wife and I told my brother she’s not allowed at family functions anymore, and she’s not allowed around our kids. My wife was extremely upset and told my brother that his girlfriend was “psychotic” and that she wouldn’t understand why he was still with someone like that.
My brother is upset that my wife said those things about her and said he understands we would be upset about her having an alter of our daughter but she can’t help it and we should be more understanding because it’s a disorder due to “childhood trauma”.
Did my wife and I handle this the right way? We know nothing about this disorder, and doing research into it, the medical definition doesn’t seem to match the way my brothers girlfriend is acting.
She doesn’t have an official diagnosis. (putting that in bold because people keep asking). Apparently it was rude of my wife and I to ask if she was getting treatment or had a diagnosis because “therapy isn’t available to everyone” and “self diagnosis is valid.”
She comes from a very affluent family and definitely has the resources to get therapy and a proper diagnosis.
The moment DID was mentioned, I knew exactly where this was going. Nightmare fuel.
Nahhh... Her boyfriend is enabling her rather than getting her the correct help she needs.
She has asked to babysit and being told no multiple times. She has used the kids name. She sounds obsessed with he kid.
The fact the girlfriend was in the daughter's room, was pretending to be her truly makes me think she was gonna harm and try to replace her.
We had a woman come into one of my college classes to talk about DID with us. She explained how it happened, what triggered it etc. She never “switched” or anything like that and was overall a “normal” person. I believe she’s an author. But she even said it’s nothing like the movies.
Either the GF has DID and is a threat to the 3yo as what’s going to happen when DID 3yo meets the real version? Nothing good that’s what, maybe just a lot of shouting, but maybe things get violent “she’s not me, I’m me”, and when an adult sized person gets violent towards a small kid, very bad.
Or, GF is faking, is dangerously obsessed with 3yo and bad things will happen. Either way the brother did a shit job of protecting his niece by not warning family about the situation.
Why wouldn’t he prioritise his niece’s safety? If GF does have DID sometimes you have to make hard choices like skipping family gatherings that could trigger of the alter, instead he chooses to take her to the home of her alter like that would end well.