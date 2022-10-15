AITA for not letting my brother's girlfriend get a special pizza for movie night?

My Brother brings over his girlfriend to a pizza and movie night. I get the $10 Costco pizza for everyone. The only toppings they have is pepperoni or cheese. I get one of each. We also have some wine in a can, coke and bottled water. Other than that it’s a byob or wine.

The girlfriend gets there and acts like the pizza is disgusting and asks if we can order anything else. I said no. She asked my brother to go get her this pizza she likes (a medium cost $24). I told my brother if he goes to take her with you and you are not coming back with a special pizza just for her.