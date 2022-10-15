AITA for not letting my brother's girlfriend get a special pizza for movie night?

My Brother brings over his girlfriend to a pizza and movie night. I get the $10 Costco pizza for everyone. The only toppings they have is pepperoni or cheese. I get one of each. We also have some wine in a can, coke and bottled water. Other than that it’s a byob or wine.
The girlfriend gets there and acts like the pizza is disgusting and asks if we can order anything else. I said no. She asked my brother to go get her this pizza she likes (a medium cost $24). I told my brother if he goes to take her with you and you are not coming back with a special pizza just for her.
She makes him leave before 10 minutes into the movie because she was offended that we didn’t go out of our way to make her welcome. My brother has been calling me all sorts of names and calling me cheap.