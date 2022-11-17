Cheap dad won't let kids go on vacation unless they pay their way.

When a father posted his dilemma to Reddit, the internet was frothing at the mouth to respond. But not all may agree! You decide who the A-hole is...

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for making my kids pay for part of our family vacation?

u/dimick1 writes:

My family and I hosted an exchange student from Prague a couple of years ago. Last fall, his family offered for us to visit and stay in their flat in Prague.

Free housing is always nice!