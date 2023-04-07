Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman shares story of cheating son ruining his life with bad choices.

Woman shares story of cheating son ruining his life with bad choices.

Amy Goldberg
Apr 7, 2023 | 11:52 AM
ADVERTISING

"Where did I go wrong?"

I (56F) have a son Bob (30M). Along with him I have a daughter (27F). My husband died when my daughter was only 5 years old. The death of their father came as a shock to Bob. I tried my best to comfort him. I took him to therapist and trauma experts. They all said he is a good boy and very well behaved.

The only father figure Bob had was his uncle, my brother. He was a nice man as well. A man with discipline. Ever since my kids were little I tried my best to be a good parent. I stopped dating for a long time so that I can focus on my kids.

I gave them important lessons in life. I even told them about their dad. My late husband was a man of dignity and morals. He is the type of person who wouldn't sacrifice his morals to please people around him. I always tried to be both parents. But I guess I wasn't enough.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content