Woman shares story of cheating son ruining his life with bad choices.

"Where did I go wrong?"

I (56F) have a son Bob (30M). Along with him I have a daughter (27F). My husband died when my daughter was only 5 years old. The death of their father came as a shock to Bob. I tried my best to comfort him. I took him to therapist and trauma experts. They all said he is a good boy and very well behaved.

The only father figure Bob had was his uncle, my brother. He was a nice man as well. A man with discipline. Ever since my kids were little I tried my best to be a good parent. I stopped dating for a long time so that I can focus on my kids.