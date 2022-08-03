Someecards Logo
Child-free woman asks if she's wrong to confront single mom about her life choices.

Sally Ann Hall
Aug 3, 2022 | 7:08 PM
College: an amazing opportunity for some; a total scam with lifelong consequences for others. There are millions of reasons to go or not go to college, ranging from the 'deeply personal' to the 'none of your business'.

When a presumably college-educated woman met her brother's soon-to-be wife, she accidentally caused offense with her line of questioning (I'll let you decided whether this was intentional or not). After it blew up in her face, she took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to ask if she had actually said anything wrong or offensive.

Here is her post with top comments from Redditors who did not hold back:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my brother's fiancee that the reason she couldn't get a degree was because of her choice to be a mom?

My f24 brother 'Adam' m30, met a single mom f32 (from Latin origins) 'Michelle" a year ago and they recently got engaged.

Latin origins? Yikes, OP...

We only met her few times but he brought her and her son over for dinner on Sunday. To be quite honest, the family and I didn't know much about her so after dinner we started talking to her about her personal life. She told us she has only high school education/degree.

