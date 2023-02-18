Mom calls SIL 'dictator' after her well-behaved kids thrive at childfree wedding.

Is a wedding childfree if a few, select kids are allowed at the wedding? It may sound like semantics, but it led to a very real argument between one mom (whose son was not allowed) and her sister-in-law, whose kids flaunted their good manners all over the ceremony. In the aftermath, the discussion got heated. The mom took to Reddit's favorite forum, Am I the A**hole, to ask:
AITA for calling my SIL a "dictator" for her parenting style after my son was excluded from a "childfree" wedding?
I (32f) have a son (9m). My husband has a younger sister (SIL, 35f) who has two children (8f-6f). She and her husband are, in my opinion, pretty strict with their daughters. They're both psychologists, but I don't think they know what they're doing. These are some rules they enforce on them in public: