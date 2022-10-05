Christian mom upset stepdaughter won't stay over if she can't share room with BF.

I know maybe Reddit is the wrong place for this, but here goes.

My stepdaughter is 23. She lives in a different city than us for work. My husband and I have 3 other daughters - 12, 10 and 8. They absolutely worship and adore their older sister, look up to her, want to copy her, the whole 9 yards.

We are Christians and are raising our girls with the concept of sex being for marriage. I know that’s not the most common in this day and age, but it’s something we feel strongly about.

Anyway, my stepdaughter has had a boyfriend for 2 years. They live together, which we don’t agree with, but she’s financially independent. For the last two years, every time she comes to visit, they stay in a hotel 25 minutes away (it’s the closest one) because we don’t allow them to share a room here.