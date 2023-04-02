Someecards Logo
Man's Xmas present for future stepdaughter so bad it's causing problems in April.

Mitchell Friedman
Apr 2, 2023 | 4:57 PM
Gifts during the holidays are contentious — in this case, so contentious that an issue from Christmas is apparently still causing family tension. On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a man asks:

'AITA for buying my own kids better Christmas presents than my fiancée's kid?'

I have seven kids, four are (10-15). Three are adults. My fiancée has one daughter (12) that is the same age as one of my kids.

My fiancée lost her job during the pandemic so I agreed she and her kid could live with me. She now makes a small bit of income as a freelance photographer. (About $25k) I run a business and make in the mid six-figures.

The agreement was that she would do the house chores and help with my kids and I would pay the rent. She would also buy the groceries and pay the light bill.

