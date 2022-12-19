'Cool' rich aunt refuses to lie to niece when 'badly dressed' mom demands it.

When a working mom felt undermined by her affluent sister in law, she tried to make the decision that was best for her daughter, and asked SIL to have her back. But auntie wants nothing to do with it...

throwaway_neiceski writes:

I (F29) have a brother, Hugo (M31). When Hugo was 19 he got his then-girlfriend Amy pregnant. They had their daughter Ashley (now 11) and later got married and had a baby boy (4). Over the years, I've become close to Ashley. When I'm home (I live abroad) I take her out to shows, shopping, horse riding etc. We also keep in contact via text. She’s bright and thoughtful, just a pleasure to have around.

Amy has never liked me but has mostly put this aside for Ashley.

Me and my bf are visiting my family for Christmas and then leaving to go skiing. We arranged for Ashley to come skiing and stay with us for New Years. Amy wasn't keen on this idea but relented because Ashley was excited to learn how to ski, as all her school friends do.