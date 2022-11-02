In-laws stop by without notice, refuse to leave, so couple calls police.

This is important for context: my husband and I have a very strict rule of if you don't call, or text us before you come over you're made to leave. This has been a fact since we got married and had kids. This applies to both sides of the family.
So today around 4:30, I hear a knock at the door and it turns out it's my in-laws. My husband isn't home at this point so I quickly call him to see if they'd talked to him about coming over. He says no they hadn't. I check my messages and missed calls and voicemail. They didn't call or next me either. I answer the door and ask them what they needed
They ask to see our daughter who isn't even home. She's at my mom's house visiting for the week since my husband and I are in that process of closing on a house and moving out of our rental home. So we are not in any shape to receive guests.