Uncle refuses to watch sister's kids during 'tragic' emergency so he can 'sleep in'.

When a childfree uncle felt that he was being unfairly maligned by his sister and brother in law, he came to Reddit for support, asking:
BurntTexasToaster writes:
I, (37M) and my wife, (33F) have no children. We live in a small, two bedroom house with the second bedroom converted into a game room / “office” for us. My sister (32F) and BIL (35M) have two kids, nephew (8M) and niece (9F).
Both are great kids, love them and would do anything for them. We’ve babysat for my sis and BIL before and had no issues until recently.
On April 7th, Good Friday; BIL got a call that his sister (28F) was in a near fatal car accident along with two of her friends. She had to be airlifted to the hospital. They weren’t sure if she was going to make it so family members were being called in to say goodbye and support the rest of the family.