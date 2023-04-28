Uncle refuses to watch sister's kids during 'tragic' emergency so he can 'sleep in'.

When a childfree uncle felt that he was being unfairly maligned by his sister and brother in law, he came to Reddit for support, asking:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for refusing to babysit for my sister despite BIL having a family emergency?'

BurntTexasToaster writes:

I, (37M) and my wife, (33F) have no children. We live in a small, two bedroom house with the second bedroom converted into a game room / “office” for us. My sister (32F) and BIL (35M) have two kids, nephew (8M) and niece (9F).

Both are great kids, love them and would do anything for them. We’ve babysat for my sis and BIL before and had no issues until recently.