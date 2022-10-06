Woman gives 'cruel' daughter 1 month to move out, says trauma is no excuse.

I am a mother to 2: (21F) "Zoe" and (17F) "Bea." Their biological father was a narcissist and would demean Zoe and Bea. It took years of court battles, but my husband, Tim, and I finally got full custody when Zoe was 16.

Zoe had been in therapy since my initial divorce. Zoe has always had a tendency to be demanding and cruel to others. I myself have gone to therapy and taken parenting classes to help Zoe. I’ve read books and tried every resource available. A big help was having Zoe channel those emotions into positive outlets (such as kickboxing.)