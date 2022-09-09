Husband proves to wife that her ex is the one who ruined her job prospects.

When a wife missed out on an opportunity, she thought she knew exactly who to blame... Only, she didn't. So her husband (u/Glass-Vase7099) took matters into his own hands, eventually taking to Reddit to ask:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for putting my wife's ex husband on speaker and letting her hear about what he's done?
I (M35) married my wife (F36) a year ago. She's divorced from her ex husband "Joseph" (M39) and they share custody of their daughter "Mia" (F15).
Joseph has alwats been a sh*t stirrer. He tends to starts arguments and setting everyone up to argue with each other. Whether it be me, my wife, her family etc. somehow framing me as the cause for all the terrible things happening.