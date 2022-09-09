Someecards Logo
Husband proves to wife that her ex is the one who ruined her job prospects.

Sally Ann Hall
Sep 9, 2022 | 8:09 PM
Divorce is never easy, but it can be for the best. But what happens when your ex still pops up from time to time and blames everything on your current husband? What's the protocol?

When a wife missed out on an opportunity, she thought she knew exactly who to blame... Only, she didn't. So her husband (u/Glass-Vase7099) took matters into his own hands, eventually taking to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for putting my wife's ex husband on speaker and letting her hear about what he's done?

I (M35) married my wife (F36) a year ago. She's divorced from her ex husband "Joseph" (M39) and they share custody of their daughter "Mia" (F15).

Joseph has alwats been a sh*t stirrer. He tends to starts arguments and setting everyone up to argue with each other. Whether it be me, my wife, her family etc. somehow framing me as the cause for all the terrible things happening.

Sources: Reddit
