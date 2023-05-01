Sister wants to adopt brother after father's death, stepmom refuses. AITA?

One Reddit user asks for help. Her mother died when she and her brother were very young. She took over a sort of parental role at that point. Her father remarried but she and her mother-in-law never truly got along. When her father passed, the OP wanted to adopt her brother. Their mother-in-law refuses to let her take away her son.
I (23F) lost my mom in an accident when my younger brother Jaime was just five months old. Since our father was always working, I took care of Jaime whenever I wasn't studying for months, and my aunt helped out when I wasn't available.
When Jaime was nine months old, our father brought his new girlfriend (now stepmother) to live with us just four months after our mother's death. I didn't get along with her because I suspected that she and our father had been having an affair while our mother was still alive. However, she became Jaime's primary caregiver and raised him like her own son.