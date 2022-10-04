Guy asks if he's wrong to want brother's son from one night stand cut out of will.

In this post a guy wanted to know if he's in the wrong, because his brother is pissed. Here's his side of the story.

My mom is getting older and wants to create her will. She’s still capable herself for the most part and also has a lawyer, but she lives with us anyway so I help her with a lot of things including this. I have two teenagers. My brother has a teenage daughter with his wife of 20 years.

However, they briefly separated a decade ago and he has a son [9M] from a ONS during that time. They've always had a visitation schedule and we (the extended family) known him since he was a preschooler.