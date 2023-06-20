Man cuts off wife's 'spending privileges', calls her disabled sis a 'faker' 'scammer.'

When money is tight, so are tensions. But is that an excuse to say horrible things about loved ones?

When a new father felt that his wife's relationship with her sister was interfering with how he wants things to be, he laid down the law. Then he asked Reddit if he went too far.

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my wife to stop being a pushover or I would take away her spending privileges?'

No-Dirt-6358:

My wife (25F) of 5 years has a sister (20F). She’s somewhat disabled, and while this may sound contradictory she has a condition which makes working difficult but not entirely impossible unless she is under stress (neurological condition, loses muscle control, makes her hit/throw stuff, fall over).

I have no problem with her sister.

She is sweet and nice to have around, my wife loves her more than anything. She basically raised her and stepped in when her parents wouldn’t or couldn’t.