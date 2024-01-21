Dad wants to cut daughter out of will for her bitter reaction to new baby in the family. AITA?

In an effort to be kind, Lily and Adam may have come across as pitying, which can add to a grieving and despairing person's pain. The right thing to do right now is give Maggie space. One of the central hopes for her life may be disintegrating before her eyes, your other child is having her heart's desire handed to him.

She does have to come to terms with that, but she will have to do so on her own and in her time. You can't force this process any more than you could force her to start dating after losing her spouse.