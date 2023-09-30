Dad asks 'AITA?' for shouting at his ex-wife in front of their daughters. UPDATED.

It’s been almost a month since my original post, and a lot has happened since then. Many of you asked for an update, so here goes:

Last weekend, the girls were at their mom’s. After she dropped them off Sunday night, my 12yo asked to talk to me in private. We went into her room, and she showed me two recordings she’d taken on her phone; one of my ex trying to convince them I was abusing them, and one of her and her husband arguing about how much she was paying in child support, and I’ll be honest here - my cousin is a family court lawyer and basically raked her over the coals. It wasn’t pretty, but I was still extremely hurt over the affair. I even got alimony.