Dad asks if he was wrong to eat cupcakes outside so his daughter doesn't lick them.

It is hard to teach a kid life lessons. As an adult, you must have internalized those lessons so you can teach them to your child. You also have to be willing to have hard conversations with your kid. Are you a conflict-averse parent or willing to try raising a human with healthy relationship habits?
AITA for eating my cupcake outside?
I have a ten years old daughter who loves frosting. Every week I buy cupcakes for myself, my wife, and my daughter, and she always eats my frosting.
I decided to eat my cupcake outside the house these past few weeks before going inside. She asked me where my cupcake was, and I told her I didn't like cupcakes anymore, so I only bought two.
It worked for a while, but last night, when I was enjoying my cupcake before going inside, she caught me and ran to her mom to tell her how much of a terrible dad I am to "steal her frostings for weeks."