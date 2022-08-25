Dad asks if he was wrong to eat cupcakes outside so his daughter doesn't lick them.

It is hard to teach a kid life lessons. As an adult, you must have internalized those lessons so you can teach them to your child. You also have to be willing to have hard conversations with your kid. Are you a conflict-averse parent or willing to try raising a human with healthy relationship habits?

One dad shares what he is on a Popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit where a dad asks if he was wrong to sneakily eat cupcakes outside so his daughter wouldn't lick the icing off of them.

AITA for eating my cupcake outside?

I got some solutions but I'm interested in hearing what you do.

I have a ten years old daughter who loves frosting. Every week I buy cupcakes for myself, my wife, and my daughter, and she always eats my frosting.

Not what I would've suggested but let's see how this plays out.

I decided to eat my cupcake outside the house these past few weeks before going inside. She asked me where my cupcake was, and I told her I didn't like cupcakes anymore, so I only bought two.

You absolute fool.