Dad cuts son out of will in order to 'protect' property from son's new MIL. UPDATED.

Writing a kid out of your will because of their choice of spouse can majorly affect your relationship with them, but some parents are willing to take that risk.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for writing his son out of the will due to his choice of wife. He wrote:

"AITA for writing my son out of my will?"

My wife and I (48M) have a son, John (26M) who recently told us that he is asking his girlfriend, Cece to marry him. We’ve met Cece a few times before and she seems like a nice girl, but we have concerns about Cece’s family.