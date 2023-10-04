Dad hates his daughter's fiancé so he lets him get falsely framed for cheating. 'AITA?'

My daughter burst into tears and won’t talk to me. Her fiancé said we’re f**ked and left the house but my wife thought it was funny.

whomst_jpeg said:

you might be the a**hole but i am LIVING for it

edit: my personal verdict is YTA but I'd like to invoke Sh*tman v. Frickboy which states that in times of outlandish or otherwise infantile behaviour, a**holery may, subject to scrutiny, be permitted.