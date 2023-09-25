Dad 'doesn't react' when daughter comes out at dinner, wife calls him AH. UPDATED.

Coming out can be an incredibly vulnerable situation. The reactions people have can range from scary to supportive, and you never truly know how they'll react until you're in the moment.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he's wrong for not having a big reaction when his daughter came out of the closet. He wrote:

"AITA for not having much of a reaction to my daughter coming out and introducing us to her partner?"

My daughter is 23 and she requested dinner with us because she had some important to tell us--being my wife and I. She introduced us and came out. My wife was emotional gave her a big hug, and told her how proud she was. I on the other hand did not react to her coming out. I honestly did not care about that part. I was honest her partner was cool, and she was very interesting.