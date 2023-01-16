Dad doesn't want his baby around sister's dogs so he leaves; she says, 'WTF' you 'AH.'

My wife and I had our first child 3 months ago. My sister lives 2 hours away and has seen my daughter once. The wife, kid, and I made plans to travel the 2 hours to visit my sister. I thought this would be a good opportunity for my sister to visit with my daughter and we'd go out to eat somewhere.
My sister has 3 dogs who are her world and have free reign at her place, much to my chagrin at times. They are allowed on the couch, in the kitchen, everywhere. I've visited her and not sat on the couch because I don't want dog hair on me. We've had family vacations where she brought her dogs.
Everything had to be dog friendly or centric and I did not enjoy that trip. I've passed on future vacations. There was no point in trying to talk her out of bringing them plus I don't want to spend my vacation with her dogs.