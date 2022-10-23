Dad asks if he's wrong to enforce 'my house, my rules' on 20 yo daughter.

I'm 50m, and I have a daughter 20f is in college. She stays at her boyfriend's 21m a lot, which my wife and I do not like very much. We let her do what she wants nonetheless. She pays for her own tuition, and works, plus pays for all of her own things, except for rent–we have a room for her and she does live with us.

She asked if her boyfriend could come sleepover too, so that she could feel more comfortable staying at home more often. We said absolutely not. She was upset because she said it was her own room and that she has been dating him almost 3 years.