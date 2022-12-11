Dad gives new wife deceased wife's ring; daughter says, 'my mom gave it to me.'

My real mom died from cancer when I was 10. My dad married Julia when I was 13. Julia and I actually had a good relationship when they were dating, but the marriage destroyed any chance of us ever reconciling in any way. I'm 17 now.
What happened was that my dad gave my mom's ring to Julia. This is the ring my mom gave to me (literally took it off her finger and put it in my hand) in her final days. We had a huge fight when he did it but they told me it is to bring us all closer together. It didn't.
When my mom and dad married, it was my dad who took my mom's last name so I have that as well. After their proposal I requested that my dad can either take Julia's last name or they can go to my dad's maiden name, but I didn't want her to take my mom's last name. But they didn't listen.