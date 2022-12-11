Dad gives new wife deceased wife's ring; daughter says, 'my mom gave it to me.'

"AITA for pouring my drink on the table when my dad raised a glass for my step mother, referring to her as 'the mother of his children?'"

My real mom died from cancer when I was 10. My dad married Julia when I was 13. Julia and I actually had a good relationship when they were dating, but the marriage destroyed any chance of us ever reconciling in any way. I'm 17 now.

What happened was that my dad gave my mom's ring to Julia. This is the ring my mom gave to me (literally took it off her finger and put it in my hand) in her final days. We had a huge fight when he did it but they told me it is to bring us all closer together. It didn't.