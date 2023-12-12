Dad grounds stepdaughter after she humiliates him at brother's birthday, mom disagrees.

A good joke can lighten the mood, but a bad joke can absolutely ruin the vibe. Particularly, if people overreact to it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for punishing his stepdaughter for a joke. He wrote:

"AITA for punishing my 'stepdaughter' for a joke?"

My wife and I have been married for 10 years. We have a 9yo son together. My wife also has an "adopted daughter"(16F). It's not really her daughter and she is not exactly adopted, technically it's my wife's niece. Her parents abandoned her and my wife took her in. She is the brattiest, rudest, most annoying child but I try to tolerate her because it means a lot to my wife.