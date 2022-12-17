Daughter begs dad not to evict and sue her mom for Christmas. He's on the fence.

The holiday season! The time of year when kicking your ex out of your house gets tricky. One ex-husband asks Reddit:

"AITA for kicking my ex out of my house right before Christmas and suing her?"

My ex and I divorced about 15 years ago and we have shared custody of our daughter.

In the divorce, she wanted our house but I fought hard against it because it’s been my family home for 3 generations before I inherited it. In the end we came to a compromise that was signed off by the judge.

Basically she gets to live in the house rent free until our daughter turns 18, then I get it back. I had to pay the utilities, maintenance, and property taxes the entire time.