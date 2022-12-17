Someecards Logo
Daughter begs dad not to evict and sue her mom for Christmas. He's on the fence.

Mitchell Friedman
Dec 17, 2022 | 6:32 PM
The holiday season! The time of year when kicking your ex out of your house gets tricky. One ex-husband asks Reddit:

"AITA for kicking my ex out of my house right before Christmas and suing her?"

My ex and I divorced about 15 years ago and we have shared custody of our daughter.

In the divorce, she wanted our house but I fought hard against it because it’s been my family home for 3 generations before I inherited it. In the end we came to a compromise that was signed off by the judge.

Basically she gets to live in the house rent free until our daughter turns 18, then I get it back. I had to pay the utilities, maintenance, and property taxes the entire time.

In addition, she can’t make any modification or upgrades to the house without my written permission, she’s solely responsible for the cost, and the work has to be performed by a insured and legally licensed professional.

