Dad asks if he'd be wrong to kick out sister's family for criticizing parenting style.

You should be able to be honest with family, and talk things through. But things get tricky when you start telling a sibling how to raise their child. In this post a single dad is struggling with his sister's critiques about his parenting style. Here's his story...

I(44M) am a single father to a 14 years old daughter. I have raised her on my own since her mother passed away 10 years ago. Since the beginning, I was not a fan of being a strict father. I came from a household like that, and all it did was giving me a miserable childhood and a strained relationship with my parents. And a crap ton of therapy.