Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad asks if he'd be wrong to kick out sister's family for criticizing parenting style.

Dad asks if he'd be wrong to kick out sister's family for criticizing parenting style.

Andrew Pierson
Nov 19, 2022 | 7:20 PM
ADVERTISING

You should be able to be honest with family, and talk things through. But things get tricky when you start telling a sibling how to raise their child. In this post a single dad is struggling with his sister's critiques about his parenting style. Here's his story...

I(44M) am a single father to a 14 years old daughter. I have raised her on my own since her mother passed away 10 years ago. Since the beginning, I was not a fan of being a strict father. I came from a household like that, and all it did was giving me a miserable childhood and a strained relationship with my parents. And a crap ton of therapy.

2 weeks ago, my sister's house got flooded. They found out that the foundation rotted. I offered them to move in to my finished basement with separate entrance (house built on a hill). So right now her husband, her three sons (16, 13 and 9) and her are living in my 3 bedroom basement (it has a full bathroom and kitchen/living room).

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content