Dad livid with stepdaughters after they try to force his daughter to skip vacation.

'AITA for cancelling the entire vacation when I found out that my stepdaughters deliberately hid my daughter's passport to get her to stay home?'

I've been married to my wife Beth for 5 years. I have a bio daughter named Jessica (she's 18). And I also have two stepdaughters named Monica and Leah. They're 25 & 28. Both are single moms and live with us currently.

There are issues with the family dynamics here.

There have been issues with my stepdaughters asking my daughter to babysit the kids. Jessica didn't have a problem with it at first since this is what she does to earn money but since her stepsisters don't pay her much, she started to refuse to babysit. We worked this out by having my wife take care of paying for the babysitting.

Leave the kids?