Dad livid with stepdaughters after they try to force his daughter to skip vacation.

Andrew Pierson
May 28, 2023 | 11:27 AM
'AITA for cancelling the entire vacation when I found out that my stepdaughters deliberately hid my daughter's passport to get her to stay home?'

I've been married to my wife Beth for 5 years. I have a bio daughter named Jessica (she's 18). And I also have two stepdaughters named Monica and Leah. They're 25 & 28. Both are single moms and live with us currently.

There are issues with the family dynamics here.

There have been issues with my stepdaughters asking my daughter to babysit the kids. Jessica didn't have a problem with it at first since this is what she does to earn money but since her stepsisters don't pay her much, she started to refuse to babysit. We worked this out by having my wife take care of paying for the babysitting.

Leave the kids?

I planned a family vacation for 3 days and everyone wanted to go. However, Both Monica & Leah suggested that Jessica stay home and watch the kids since Beth doesn't want her grandkids to come. They said it's because the kids are used to Jessica and hiring another babysitter would cause issues.

Sources: Reddit
