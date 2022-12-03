Dad asks if he's wrong to make adult daughter pay part of family vacation, or not come.

"WIBTA if I don't allow my daughter to come with the family on vacation?"

I have 5 kids, 3 with my first wife (22f, 16m, 16f) and 2 with my current wife (8m, 6m). We are planning a two week trip to the Dominican Republic in spring of next year. My wife and I are paying for the youngest 4 obviously, but as my daughter is an adult with a full-time job I expected her to pay for her own part of the trip.

This is by far the most expensive holiday we've ever been on and have been saving up for it for a couple years. She only pays £300/m for rent and utilities at her mom's house and shouldn't have any other large expenses as her car has been paid off for a year.