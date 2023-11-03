Dad pressures mom to watch stepkids he had from affair, teen snaps, 'they're not welcome.'

Forcing the matter almost never works in general, but it spectacularly fails when it comes to sibling and step-sibling relationships. Hovering and demanding connection is by far one of the quickest ways to shut down the possibility of a natural bond between siblings.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he was wrong for snapping on his dad and revealing he doesn't care to see his stepsiblings ever again. He wrote:

"AITA for letting my half siblings hear that I don't want them to come to my mom's house with me?"

My (16m) parents are divorced. My dad cheated on my mom which is the reason why. I was 7 at the time. My dad ended up staying with the woman he cheated with and they had three kids together in the space of three years. Then their mom decided to peace out and she left my dad with the three kids.