Dad refuses to find daughter arranged marriage because she has biracial kid from wedlock.

Playing matchmaker is fun in theory, but there are a lot of factors that go into it, particularly in a traditional arranged marriage setting.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for not trying to set up an arranged marriage for his daughter because of her single-parent status. He wrote:

"AITA for not looking for an arranged marriage for my daughter after she had an interracial child out of wedlock?"

My daughter growing up was exceptionally bright, all GT and AP classes, went to a top Public University. While she was in school she gets into this relationship with this guy, let's call him John. Initially, she tells us John also went to the same school as her but we later discover that was a lie. And in reality, he worked random jobs. In her junior year she ends up getting pregnant by him we beg her to abort the baby.