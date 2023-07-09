Dad brutally rejects son for stealing his gf and getting her pregnant. AITA?

However, he knew what he was doing when he had the affair. He knew that being a family with your ex would be the final nail. He made his choices. Now he has to deal with the consequences.

I think people are ignoring that there's no way to have him in your life without having your ex there. She's the mother of his kids. I guarantee if you did resume your relationship with your son and you then asked him to exclude her from any events where you were going to be, you'd be called an AH, especially if the kids were going.

Everyone would say she's their mum, that you chose to resume the relationship with your son and forgive him, so you should forgive her and stop excluding her. It really is all or nothing.