Dad rejects teacher's offer to celebrate son's adoption. 'He belongs to me.' AITA?

She wasn't expecting that. Then she said she'd like to come to the adoption proceedings to show her support for Xander and let him know that he is loved and supported by her and bring him a gift.

I told her thanks but no thanks and that she was making this adoption proceeding about her, her and her. I give the benefit of the doubt that she means well but to be blunt, she's not important to our family.

Therefore this whole thing is none of her business. I don't know anything about her and she knows very little about us. Plus my son is NOT the kind of kid who would get excited at seeing his teacher outside of school hahaha. I could tell she was hurt.