Dad says it's 'disrespectful' for married daughter to have s*x in his house. AITA?

Your house, your rules? Or "good for them?" We totally understand where dad's coming from. It is uncomfortable. But how do you handle something like this? In this post, a dad asked for advice. Here's his story...

My wife and I (late 50's M&F) have 4 grown kids. One of our middle kids (26F) and her husband (20 something? M) are in the process of buying their second house. Their first one sold quickly and the new owners offered extra for a quick possession. They don't get possession of they new place until January 1st, they had to leave their place November 1st.

They had planned on getting an Air BnB, but my wife and I have an apartment over our garage and offered them that space.