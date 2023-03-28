Dad tells Mom 'she isn't a princess' in front of child; Reddit calls him much worse.

When someone annoys someone else to the point that they snap, who's really at fault? The annoying one (for being annoying), or the snappy one (for being easily annoyed)?

Well, here's a fun dilemma for you: a dad was so 'off-put' by his wife's role-play with their young daughter, he came to Reddit for support. Instead, he got something else.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my wife that she isn’t a princess?"

u/Efficient_Expert_686 writes:

For the past several months, she has been eerily acting like a child. I understand that she’s playing with our daughter, but it comes across as weird to me to the degree that she plays the role.

Our daughter wanted a mini pizza and so she asked me to make her one. I was, and then my wife said "me too, because I’m a princess too". I told her no, you’re an adult, not a princess. I’ll make you one, but you’re an adult.