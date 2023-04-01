Dad skips daughter's wedding to grieve death; says, 'I don't know if I was wrong.'

The wedding was on march 25, which coincides with my other daughter's birthday. She was born March 25, 2022. She was barely 3 months when she passed away. My wife (not my eldest daughter's mother) has been wanting to celebrate our daughter’s life on the date of her birth.
I also didn’t feel it appropriate to leave my wife on this day since she is still grieving (as am I) and we haven’t fully come to terms with things.
When my eldest daughter was planning her wedding, I told her I’m doubtful I’d be there if she chose this date. I understand March 25 is significant to her relationship and that’s why she chose it, but it just wasn’t feasible for me. I was not even in a good place mentally on that day. It was a day of tears.