Dad skips daughter's wedding to grieve death; says, 'I don't know if I was wrong.'

"AITA for not going to my daughter's wedding?"

The wedding was on march 25, which coincides with my other daughter's birthday. She was born March 25, 2022. She was barely 3 months when she passed away. My wife (not my eldest daughter's mother) has been wanting to celebrate our daughter’s life on the date of her birth.

I also didn’t feel it appropriate to leave my wife on this day since she is still grieving (as am I) and we haven’t fully come to terms with things.