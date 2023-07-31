Dad snaps at BIL who calls son 'a girl' for going to therapy, wife gets mad at him.

Letting your kid know that you have their back is essential, especially if they're being bullied or mistreated by another adult.

Kids, no matter how confident or headstrong, need modeling on how to stand up for themselves, so they know it's okay and necessary to be their own advocate. Of course, this might not look clean and simple in real life, since the heat of the moment can inform what 'standing up to someone' looks like.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his brother-in-law to 'f off' after he insulted his son for going to therapy.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my BIL to F off after he called my son a girl for being in therapy?