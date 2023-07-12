Dad takes away stepdaughter's bed after she spray paints slurs on daughter's bed.

Mixing a family requires a lot of work, both from the newly married parents and the newly related step-siblings.

All it takes is one family member who decides they don't want to do the work, and the tension of a new family structure fully blows up.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for removing his stepdaughter's bed and giving it to his daughter.

He wrote:

AITA for removing my stepdaughter's bed and giving it to my daughter and making my stepdaughter buy a new bed?

I have a daughter from a previous marriage (15 Jenny) and a stepdaughter when I got married to my wife. We both have primary custody of our kids. My daughter took the transition decently while my stepdaughter (Emile 15) did not. So family therapy, mostly with her mom and her, but I and Jenny will come in for some sessions when wanted.