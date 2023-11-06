Dad tells adult daughter to 'f off' after she honestly tells him why she's pulled away.

There's nothing quite like an immature and entitled parent who simultaneously expects their kid to look up to them and coddle them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her dad the full truth about why she pulled away from him. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my dad that he shouldn't have asked me a question if he wasn't prepared for the honest answer?"

I (25f) am not that close to my dad anymore. I was until I was about 13. But that changed. He either only realized it now or only started to care now that I'm living a more independent life and he's not as involved as he wants to be. I was 8 when I lost my mom and we were as close as ever but I needed him more. Then when I was 11 he remarried and he became a stepdad to a girl who was 10 at the time.