Dad scolds his daughter for not landing dream job. 'Be more like your friend.'

It's not easy watching a friend land your own dream job. It's even more frustrating if she got said job because she's related to the owner. On Reddit, one man asked if he went about comforting his daughter the wrong way after just such a situation.

AITA for telling my daughter she could learn something from my friend's daughter, who got a job she didn't?

I'm 49M and my daughter is 22F. I've changed the names in the post.

My best friend, Tom, has a daughter Kate who is an architecture major. She got accepted to a college in California and graduated with good results. My daughter Anne also went into architecture and she's doing well. Anne is generally a quieter person and she does tend to laze around a bit.