Dad tells son he 'drives like a woman'; sparks a family debate that spreads to Reddit.

When a father used a expression he thought was innocent (lol), he was quickly corrected. And then he came to Reddit, where he was corrected even harder.
u/sondrivinglessons writes:
My son is a learner driver and currently in driving school and I have been giving him extra driving practice which is something he wanted.
Earlier on, he was sometimes too hesitant and lacked confidence when merging on the freeway and changing lanes which can be dangerous if you go too slow or check the mirrors so much that you stop looking ahead.
I pointed this out and he is a getting better at it. However at times he still hesitates and when he does, I would tell him he is driving like a woman.
He had no issue with this at all and would correct himself when I said that. I did not mean it in a bad way, my daughter is a great driver, picked up driving naturally and passed her test the first time.