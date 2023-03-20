Dad tells son he 'drives like a woman'; sparks a family debate that spreads to Reddit.

Giving driving lessons is frustrating, scary, and aggravating. But it is really the 'driving' that brings out the worst in people?

When a father used a expression he thought was innocent (lol), he was quickly corrected. And then he came to Reddit, where he was corrected even harder.

"WIBTA (Would I be the A-hole) if I stopped giving my son driving lessons?"

u/sondrivinglessons writes:

My son is a learner driver and currently in driving school and I have been giving him extra driving practice which is something he wanted.

Earlier on, he was sometimes too hesitant and lacked confidence when merging on the freeway and changing lanes which can be dangerous if you go too slow or check the mirrors so much that you stop looking ahead.

I pointed this out and he is a getting better at it. However at times he still hesitates and when he does, I would tell him he is driving like a woman.