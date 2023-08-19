Dad won't go to daughter's wedding; says he never supported the relationship. AITA?

'AITAH for telling my daughter I won't be attending her wedding?'

I'm going to try keep it to the point. I can give more info if anyone needs. My younger daughter, B is getting married next year. She and her fiance have been together for about 3 years. I've told her I won't be attending the wedding.

It's B's life so she can choose to date and marry whoever she wants, but I haven't been supportive of this relationship from the beginning.

B's fiance's sister, and her group, heavily bullied my older daughter K in college. They went to the same college, and B's fiance was aware of the whole situation, but never stepped in to stop it and even encouraged it.